OVERTON, Texas (KETK) – A man was arrested in Overton on Tuesday for allegedly evading arrest, burglary of a habitation and tampering or fabricating evidence.

The Overton Police Department, Rusk County Sheriff’s Office and New London Police Department said they detained Joseph Loran Clark for these offenses.

Overton Police Chief Bryan Pool thanked the Rusk County Sheriff for helping the city of Overton.