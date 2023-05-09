LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) — A man was arrested after police said he stabbed a woman multiple times at a homeless camp off Highway 59 around 6:30 a.m.

Richard Lee Callahan, 40, of Vidor, was arrested after the incident that happened in the woods where he and the woman had been staying across from Executive Inn & Suites in the 100 block of Harmony Hill Drive, police said.

Police responded after they were called to the nearby LaQuinta Inn in the 2000 block of South First Street after the woman allegedly went into the lobby yelling for help after being stabbed.

Callahan was arrested shortly after when officers on the scene saw him running into the woods. Police said he was in possession of a bloody knife at the time of his arrest.

The woman was taken to a local hospital where medical professionals determined she was stabbed more than a dozen times. Police said she is expected to recover.

Callahan was taken to the Angelina County Jail on an aggravated assault charge and was awaiting book-in as of 6 p.m.