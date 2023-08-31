LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) — A man was arrested in Lufkin after police responded to a report of shots fired near Coston Elementary on Trenton Street around 1:15 p.m. on Thursday.

Cristian Salazar, 20, of Lufkin was arrested after reportedly admitting to firing rounds from an AR-15 at trees in his backyard in the 1300 block of Avalon Drive.

According to Lufkin PD, the house is adjacent to Coston Elementary School’s playground. The school was placed on “lockout” as a precaution.

Officers arrived to the area and confirmed that the shots did not come from the campus, LPD said. Witnesses reportedly directed officers to Avalon Drive which led them to Salazar.

He was arrested without incident, taken to the Angelina County Jail and charged with deadly conduct. Parents of Coston Elementary students were notified of the incident by school officials.