TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A convicted sex offender is back in police custody after reportedly exposing himself in the parking lot of a Tyler business.

37-year-old Jacob Reeves was booked into the Smith County Jail on Sept. 27 for the charge of indecent exposure. His bond was set at $150,000 and he remains in the Smith County Jail as of this writing.

According to an arrest affidavit, Reeves pulled into a parking space at Ulta Beauty around 8:30 a.m. on June 30, parked next to a woman applying makeup in her vehicle, and started “actively masturbating.”

When the woman raised her phone to take a photo of him, he reportedly began to drive away. She saved a photo of his distinctly colored blue/gray Cadillac and shared it with Tyler police when she reported the incident, but the photo did not capture the license plate.

Later that day, the woman’s husband reportedly saw the Cadillac on a Tyler roadway and followed the vehicle, getting a picture of the license plate. Police said he “apparently followed the Cadillac until it stopped alongside the roadway near the intersection of N. Border Avenue and W. 26th Street, where the driver pulled over and hung his feet out the window as if relaxing.”

Authorities ran the plate number and identified the suspect as Reeves, who is a registered sex offender. Police said the photo on his sex offender registration matched the woman’s description of the man she reported masturbating in the vehicle.

Police confirmed the photos and vehicle placement through Tyler traffic cameras and brought the woman in for a photo line-up where she could try to identify the suspect.

“One of these photographs was a photograph of Jacob Lloyd Reeves, which I had copied from his sex offender registry file, and the other five photographs were of random white males that had similar physical characteristics to Jacob Lloyd Reeves,” according to a detective.

Without seeing names, she identified Reeves as the same person from the parking lot, telling authorities she was 95% sure as she recognized his aging skin, facial hair and eyes.

Reeves has an arraignment hearing scheduled for Nov. 16 in a Tyler court. Indecent exposure is a Class B Misdemeanor and punishable by up to 180 days in jail and/or a fine up to $2,000.