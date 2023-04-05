LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – Lufkin Police put out a public warning about a man who they say is a “repeat offender” for multiple instances of indecent exposure.

30-year-old Terry Hayter of Lufkin was arrested on Monday after he “exposed himself to a store clerk at South Timberland Drive Family Dollar,” LPD said.

The clerk told police that Hayter exposed himself to her after she approached to ask if he needed help. She said she walked away without acknowledging Hayter’s actions and had another employee call 911.

Hayter had left the store by the time officers arrived, but he was arrested when he returned to the scene two hours later.

According to Lufkin police, Hayter was arrested earlier this year after he was tied to three incidents in December and February “in which he exposed himself to two women and a teenage girl at Lufkin-area stores. An additional witness in those cases reported seeing Hayter touch himself inappropriately and leave bodily fluid on a store floor in February,” according to Lufkin Police.

Hayter was arrested at his home on Feb. 16, on charges of indecency with a child by exposure and indecent exposure. He was released on March 1 after posting a collective $55,000 bond.

Hayter’s bond for Monday’s incident has been set at $60,000, and as of 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, he remains in the Angelina County Jail.