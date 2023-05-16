HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A man was arrested on Monday for murder in connection to a shooting that left a 25-year-old woman dead near Gun Barrel City on April 21.

According to the sheriff’s office, Chaz White, 32 of Mabank, was arrested after a tactical team came to his home and took him into custody based on arrest and search warrants that were issued.

About a week after shooting, Sheriff Botie Hillhouse said the shooting that killed a woman identified as 25-year-old Alexis Garoutte was believed to drug-related.

“We located methamphetamine, we located heroin and we located a pretty large amount of fentanyl,” Hillhouse said. “We’ve been working on this case ever since.”

The sheriff’s office said more arrests could come in connection to their ongoing investigation.