ATHENS, Texas (KETK) – A man was arrested early Tuesday morning for possession of suspected meth that was found after he allegedly led a Harrison County deputy on a chase.

According to the sheriff’s office, around 1:30 a.m., a deputy was on Highway 175 in Athens when he saw a gray truck with an expired registration.

The deputy attempted to stop the truck for the expired registration, but officials said the truck refused to stop and began evading them.

“The vehicle continued to evading law enforcement for some time and then came to a stop at FM 2495 just before FM 317,” officials said.

The driver, identified as Samuel Colbert, allegedly told the deputy after the case that he “was scared to stop because his driver’s license was not current.”

Officials said a search of his person found suspected meth. Colbert was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and evading arrest.