HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A 20-year-old man from Louisiana was arrested in East Texas Monday night for multiple charges after a pursuit, according to the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials said a deputy initiated a traffic stop, when the driver of the car, who was identified as Willie Johnson, “decided he did not want to stop.”

Johnson attempted to evade the deputy starting a pursuit, according to officials, until he lost control of the car. After losing control, Johnson was taken into custody.

He was arrested for evading arrest with a vehicle, unlawful carrying of a firearm, failure to identify by giving false information, no drivers license and possession of marijuana.