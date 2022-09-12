HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A man was arrested on Monday in connection to a Harrison County homicide.

Blake Edward Reddock, 31, of Avinger was found dead on the side of Hershel McCoy Road on Saturday Sept. 10, said the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office. A vehicle connected to this case was also set on fire the same day.

Canton Echols, 33, of Harleton was taken into custody by law enforcement, and he has been cooperating with them, said authorities.

Reddock appears to have been stabbed several times, said the sheriff’s office. His body was identified through his tattoos initially because he did not have an identification on him.

Echols was charged with first-degree murder and law enforcement secured two search warrants in this case.

The sheriff’s office also said there was a Facebook post shared that went viral related to this investigation. In the post, the victim’s mother shared she was worried because her son was not responding to her.