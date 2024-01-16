RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — The Rusk County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man after conducting a search warrant and finding suspected methamphetamine and packaging material on Jan. 11.

According to a release, a controlled substance search warrant at 1884 CR 4131 in Henderson led to the discovery of suspected methamphetamine and packaging material “believed to be associated with the distribution of methamphetamine.”

Officials said they also located two reported stolen vehicles out of Cherokee County and stolen welding equipment. The estimated value for the stolen items and vehicles is $40,000.

Scotty Womack, 42 of Henderson, was arrested at the scene and was charged with possession of a controlled substance. Womack’s bond was set at $15,000. Charges out of Cherokee County for the located property are reportedly pending.