Man arrested in connection to shooting of teenager in Tyler

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A man has been arrested in connection to the shooting of a 14-year-old boy, Tyler PD said Friday.

18-year-old Juan Carlos Martinez was taken into custody and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon on Thursday.

The shooting happened around 8:50 p.m. Sunday at South Fleishel Avenue and East Elm Street. The injured 14-year-old boy was taken to a local hospital, and TPD said Sunday he was in stable condition.

On Thursday, members of the Tyler SWAT Team and detectives served a search warrant at a residence on the 700 block of E. Oakwood Street, a few blocks away from the Cotton Belt Depot Museum. This led to Martinez’s arrest.

Tyler PD said this is an ongoing investigation, and anyone with any information is asked to call the Tyler Police non-emergency number (903) 531-1000 or call Tyler-Smith County Crime Stoppers at (903) 597-2833.