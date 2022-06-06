TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A man was booked into the Smith County Jail in connection to a Memorial Day murder.

According to Tyler Police, detectives identified 29-year-old Christopher Ryan Henry from Flint as the suspect in the fatal shooting of 33-year-old Austin Lee Deweerdt. Deweerdt was found shot in the 800 block of Pinedale Place in the early morning hours of May 30.

Henry turned himself in to police on the murder warrant on June 3 and was booked into jail with a $1,000,000 bond. The case will now be forwarded to the Smith County District Attorney’s Office.