TEXARKANA, Texas (KETK) – A man was arrested in Texarkana Monday morning after police found what looked like candy but was later found to be a box of THC edibles during a traffic stop on Jarvis Parkway.

Texarkana Police said the edibles containing THC “which is the psychoactive ingredient in marijuana that produces the feeling of being high” was packaged to look similar to popular candy.

Photo courtesy of Texarkana Police.

“We’ll stop short of saying that they are intentionally marketing it to kids, you can make up your own mind on that,” officials with the police department said. “But we’re certainly concerned that some might mistake them for their favorite candy. Especially if they’re not paying attention.”

The box of edibles was seized by police and the man, who officials did not identify, was arrested.

Officials said as parents, you want to be on the look out and be able to recognize the THC edibles.