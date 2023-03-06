TEXARKANA, Texas (KETK) – A man was arrested in East Texas for burglary of a building, police announced on Monday.

39-year-old Michael Helegda was taken into custody after a Texarkana business owner on Texas Boulevard noticed the man had allegedly went through his business’ locked fence, according to the Texarkana Texas Police Department.

Authorities said the owner saw Helegda looking through one of the boats at the company. The owner called police and kept Helegda at the business until officials arrived. Several boats had been targeted, and a person had tried to take the boat radio.

Police said Helegda had gone into the building. An individual also went through some of the boxes in the garage of the business, and items had been thrown on the floor.

Authorities said the man had been searching for items to steal. Helegda was taken to the Bi-State Jail, and his bond was set at $10,000. He also allegedly told police that another man was the one who went into the business.