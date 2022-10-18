TEXARKANA, Texas (KETK) – A man was arrested in East Texas for a drug charge and other charges after failing to identify himself to an East Texas officer, said law enforcement.

On Monday, around 10:30 p.m. an officer saw a Saturn Aura on North Akin Street in Texarkana and noticed the vehicle had fake license plates. The car stopped at a house and the officer pulled into the driveway.

The driver told police he did not have his license and shared his name and birthday with the officer, but, the officer could not find a license that matched the information, officials said.

Authorities said the man continued giving the police different names. Another officer used the VIN number to see the history of the vehicle, and they noticed the car was reported stolen in Ashdown, Arkansas.

Officials said they also found suspected meth on the driver’s seat, and the man was arrested.

They later drove to the Bi-State Jail, and the officers told him they would have to book him into the facility as John Doe where he would have to wait until police could figure out his real identity, said authorities.

“It was at that exact moment that his memory miraculously returned to him, and he told Officer Miller that his real name was Jerry Beard,” Texarakana Texas Police Department said in a Facebook post.

Beard reportedly had two felony warrants out of Arkansas. He was charged with unauthorized use of a vehicle, possession of a controlled substance and failure to identify. His bond was set at $26,000.

He was also served with warrants for a parole violation and FTA-theft of scrap metal due to alleged crimes out of Arkansas. He will later be extradited to Arkansas for those charges.