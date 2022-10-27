Lights and sirens are seen atop a patrol vehicle in this file photo. (Credit: Getty Images)

EDGEWOOD, Texas (KETK) – A man was arrested Wednesday in East Texas and charged with murder, endangering a child and evading arrest, according to authorities.

Braylon Diamente Hicks was booked into the Van Zandt County Jail, said the Edgewood Police Department. Hicks was accused of leading East Texas law enforcement on a pursuit from Edgewood to Forney in August. The chase went onto Interstate 20 and reached speeds of up to 120 mph.

The Wills Point Police Department said the chase was related to a fatal shooting and kidnapping out of Edgewood. Law enforcement said they found Alyssa Beth Flores in Edgewood with several gunshot wounds, and she succumbed to her injuries.

After the pursuit, police said they found a 5-month-old baby in the front passenger seat, and he was not restrained and was unharmed. According to authorities, Hicks also had a self-inflicted gunshot wound to his head and was taken to a Dallas hospital.