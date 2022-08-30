GLADEWATER, Texas (KETK) – A man was arrested after being accused of burglarizing the Sasquatch Trading Post in Gladewater on Aug. 24.

On Tuesday, the Gladewater Police Department said Tommy Keith Rushing Jr. was detained.

Earlier this month, a man broke through the business’ glass door and took money from the register and a donation jar for the Lion’s Club charity, said Martin Pessink, the store owner.

Rushing allegedly cut a hole through the business’ fence to enter, and he was wearing a bandana. He was caught on camera entering the store.

The man eventually left when the alarm at the business went off. A person also burglarized Bodacious Bar-B-Q in Gladewater last week.