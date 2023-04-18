HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A 19-year-old man was arrested on Monday after attempting to flee Harrison County authorities during a traffic stop, according to officials.

The sheriff’s office said a deputy was at a stop sign at FM 451 and FM 9 when he observed a car with multiple traffic violations and conducted a traffic stop.

When the deputy approached the car, officials said the driver, identified as Dakota Stone, 19 of Waskom, “drove off reaching speeds over 100 mph.”

According to officials, Stone drove to the driveway of his home and ran from the deputy before he was arrested.

After he detained, officials said a search of Stone’s car found a .40 caliber Glock with an extender magazine. Stone was booked into the Harrison County Jail for evading arrest with a vehicle, unlawful carrying of a weapon and on two misdemeanor warrants that had been issued for his arrest.