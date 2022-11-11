NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A Tenaha man was arrested in Nacogdoches County on Tuesday, and officials said he is now facing felony and misdemeanor charges for possession of meth, illicit prescription drugs and resisting arrest.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies performed a traffic stop in the 4800 block of North University Drive, and driver identified as Joahquillan Deraez Nickerson, 40, gave permission to search his vehicle.

During the search, officials said approximately 26 grams of meth in a number of plastic baggies and Xanax pills were found and Nickerson began acting “erratically and would not comply with deputies’ instructions.”

Nickerson allegedly told deputies he’d ingested drugs prior to the traffic stop, and officials said he also complained of chest pain and exhibited signs of a drug overdose. An ambulance was dispatched to take him to a local hospital.

Officials said once Nickerson was cleared by medical professionals, he was booked into the county jail and his bonds for all four charges total $17,000.