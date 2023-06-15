PALESTINE, Texas (KETK) – Palestine police arrested a man they said tried to evade arrest after stealing his mother’s vehicle.

Authorities said that on June 10 at 11:18 a.m., they received information from a Houston County woman who said her son could be in Palestine with her stolen vehicle.

“The complainant also stated that her son, identified as Brandon Bennett, 43, had warrants for his arrest,” Palestine police said.

Corporal Yvette Durbin gathered information and confirmed that the vehicle in question had been reported stolen out of the Houston County Sheriff’s Office.

Just minutes after that, Officer Tim Green saw Bennett and the vehicle at the Clean Scene car wash at 1904 Crockett Road. Police said Bennett tried to run away as officers converged on him, but then reportedly surrendered after realizing his escape was cut off by an approaching patrol vehicle.

Bennett was arrested and booked into the Anderson County Jail. A search of the vehicle reportedly resulted in officers finding two small bags of methamphetamine and two small bags of marijuana.

Bennett was charged with possession of a controlled substance, evading arrest or detention with a previous conviction, possession of marijuana and warrants for theft and unauthorized use of a vehicle. His bonds totaled to $56,500.