PALESTINE, Texas (KETK) – An Alabama man was arrested in Palestine on Thursday for driving a U-Haul authorities said was reported stolen.

According to the Palestine Police Department, officer T. Green was called to Hibbett Sports in reference to a low-level theft. Authorities said the person left the store in a 10-foot U-Haul box truck, which Green later found and stopped.

The driver of the truck was identified as 30-year-old Charles Schroeder of Alabama. Since Hibbett Sports reportedly declined to pursue criminal charges, Green let Schroeder go.

“Later, Officer Green determined that the U-Haul truck was stolen, but the entering agency in Alabama failed to enter the license plate correctly, and so the vehicle was not properly tagged in the national database,” police said. “This clerical error on the vehicle entry was corrected, and officers began searching again for the stolen U-Haul.”

Green found the stolen vehicle on Palestine Avenue at Mallard Street, where he arrested Schroeder for unauthorized use of a vehicle.

“The arrest of the suspect in this case and recovery of stolen property was made possible only because Officer Green took the initiative to investigate the situation more closely,” PPD Chief Mark Harcrow said. “I commend him for his proactive efforts.”

Schroeder is being held at the Anderson County Jail on a $20,000 bond, according to jail records.