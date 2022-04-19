SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A man was arrested after crashing into two vehicles following a car chase in Smith County on Tuesday.

The Smith County Sheriff’s Office said a deputy tried to make a traffic stop on Bellwood Road around 1:38 p.m.

The suspect fled from the deputy and led them on a pursuit. The driver went west on Highway 31 then made a right on Eisenhower Road. They finally headed west on Highway 64 and crashed into the other vehicles. No one was injured in the wreck.

While the suspect was being taken into custody, a female passenger was allegedly able to run away from the scene.

Deputies searched for the woman, but she was not located. She is believed to be wearing a pink halter top and shorts.