TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KSHV) – Texarkana Police said a suspect in a murder “cold case” is in custody after finishing his sentence at the Arkansas Department of Corrections.

Police issued a warrant for Charles Madlock in August after detectives working on several cold cases reportedly found evidence of his involvement in a murder. The victim, Rickey Lee Dorsey, Jr., was found lying in the street in the 1600 block of Apple St. by two passersby on Oct. 7, 2009. He had been shot several times and later died at the hospital.

Officials say Madlock was in ADC custody when the warrant was issued, and detectives placed a warrant hold on him. Upon completing his sentence with ADC last week, Madlock was immediately extradited to Texas on the murder warrant.

Law enforcement booked him into the Bi-State Jail on Feb. 9. Madlock is also charged with failing to appear on a prior arrest for tampering with physical evidence with intent to impair.

His bond was set at $1 million for murder and $10,000 for failure to appear.