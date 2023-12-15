TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A Rusk County man was arrested after officials said he threatened workers at UT Health hospital in Tyler with a “dummy” grenade.

According to officials with Tyler PD, John Lambeth, 60 of Henderson, was visiting his wife who was a patient at the hospital Thursday afternnon.

Lambeth allegedly said he was upset he couldn’t take his wife out for a smoke break and pulled out a grenade. He then threatened the hospital workers with it. Officials said the grenade was later found to be not functional and did not contain explosives.

Lambeth left the hospital and was later arrested for misdemeanor hoax bombs and booked into the Smith County Jail.