WILLS POINT, Texas (KETK) – A man was arrested and charged with murder after a woman was found dead in Wills Point.

Ryan Keith Collier was detained and charged with murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

On Sunday, Jan. 30, a Wills Point officer got a call around 2:20 p.m. from the Van Zandt County Sheriff’s Office about an assault that had occurred, said the Wills Point Police Department.

An officer arrived at the the scene and found a man who had a single gun shot wound. He was treated by paramedics and taken to a local hospital.

Other law enforcement arrived to the scene and began investigating and interviewing people. They received information that there was possibly a second victim at a different residence.

Police wrote search warrants for the two residences, then a district judge signed them. Authorities were then able to execute the warrants, and a deceased woman was found in the second residence.

Officers then reached out to the Texas Rangers so they could help them with the homicide investigation. The Texas Rangers made it to the scene and began looking into the situation.

Police and the Texas Rangers interviewed several people. Law enforcement gathered evidence, and they arrested Collier.

The Wills Point Police Department would like to thank the Texas Department of Public Safety, the Texas Rangers and the Van Zandt County Sheriffs Office for their assistance during this investigation.

“This is a perfect example of effective team work and proactive policing at its finest. Thank you all for the outstanding job,” wrote Wills Point Police Chief Aaron W. Long.