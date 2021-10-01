Man arrested on charges of aggravated sexual assault of a child

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Thomas “Tom” Stokes was arrested by the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office Crimes Against Persons Unit and the Texas Department of Public Safety Criminal Investigations Unit in Dallas.

Stokes is a self-proclaimed event promoter and entrepreneur from Dallas. He allegedly came to East Texas and sexually assaulted girls under the age of 15 that he met online according to the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office.

He was going to release his latest product when was arrested on two separate counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child.

Stokes is being held in the Cherokee County Jail.