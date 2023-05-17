HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A man was arrested on multiple charges in Harrison County on Tuesday after officials said they received several reports of drug related activity in the area.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies sat near a known location where a car was seen leaving a home “known to sell and distribute narcotics.”

Officials said the car noticed law enforcement and turned into a 7-11 and waited. After leaving the store, authorities said the man moved his car across the parking lot and waited.

“Deputies made contact with the male subject due to the overwhelming suspicious activity,” officials said.

After speaking with deputies, officials said the man, identified as Charles Wilson, 63 of Calhoun, La., admitted to having narcotics in his car.

Authorities said a search of his car found:

Eight grams of methamphetamine

2.5 grams of Viagra

78 grams of liquid THC

0.6 grams of marijuana

A firearm

Wilson was arrested on multiple drug possession charges and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon. His bond amount has not yet been set.