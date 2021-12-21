Man charged for making firearm accessible to child after 13-year-old boy shot in the face

NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A man was booked into the Nacogdoches County Jail on Tuesday after he was charged with a misdemeanor in an accidental shooting that injured a 13-year-old earlier this month.

Miguel Garcia, 30, was charged with a Class A misdemeanor of making a firearm accessible to a child.

On Dec. 5, Garcia was at a family cookout at the 13000 block of state Hwy. 21 W. and had been shooting a .380 semi-automatic handgun with family members, including 10-year-old and 13-year-old boys.

Garcia told investigators that he set the gun down on the tailgate of the pickup truck at the home and he believed he’d unloaded it before leaving it unattended.

During the cookout, the 10-year-old accidentally discharged a single round from the gun, hitting a 13-year-old in the face, causing serious, but non-life-threatening injuries. The teenager was taken to a local hospital and was treated.