WOOD COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A man who was charged in connection to the Wood County cold case 2007 murder of Brittany McGlone was no-billed by a grand jury on Wednesday, according to the Wood County District Attorney’s Office.

Chad Earl Carr was arrested this year on a capital murder charge. Since the case was no-billed, this means the grand jury found that there was not enough evidence to indict Carr on an alleged crime.

Carr was released from jail on Wednesday, according to judicial records.

19-year-old McGlone was murdered in 2007. She was beaten and sexually assaulted, and for more than 10 years there was no suspect.