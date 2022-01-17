Man charged with intoxicated assault for wreck that critically injured Tyler Legacy band member

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A man has been charged with intoxicated assault for a crash in Tyler that severely injured a Tyler Legacy High School student.

24-year-old Jason Charles was booked on Saturday for the Friday night crash. The crash critically injured Lilly Thornburgh, who was a member of the school band.

Her family confirmed that they plan to take her off life support tonight. She would turn 18 on Wednesday.

“You always hear about it, like ‘oh, somebody was hit, that’s so sad, I hope they’re okay’,” Lilly’s best friend, Avery Curbow, said. “When it’s somebody that you’re so close to that you’ve known for so long, it’s really, really difficult to process it and think about it and really understand what actually happened.”

Photos have been shared with KETK News of Thornburgh with friends and other band members. Since the ages and identities of other students pictured are not known, many faces have been blurred.

Lilly Thornburgh poses with a friend while playing at a Tyler Legacy Football game. (Photo: Laura Curbow)

Lilly Thornburgh (back right) gives a peace sign while on a bus ride with other Tyler Legacy band members. (Photo: Laura Curbow)

Lilly Thornburgh poses with friends in their band uniforms (Photo: Laura Curbow)

Lilly Thornburgh poses with friends for a selfie. (Photo: Laura Curbow)

Very limited information has been released on the details of the wreck. Charles is officially charged with “Intoxication Assault causing brain injury/vegetative state.” He is being held in the Smith County Jail on a $200,000 bond.

According to the band’s Facebook page, Thornburgh has been declared “brain dead.”

Under Texas law, intoxication assault is a third-degree felony but if a victim is left with a serious brain injury, it is upgraded to a second-degree felony. If someone dies in a drunk driving crash, the charge would be changed to intoxicated manslaughter, which is also a second-degree felony in Texas.

A second-degree felony carries a maximum 20-year prison sentence in Texas along with a potential fine of up to $10,000.