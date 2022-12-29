SABINE COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – An East Texas man wanted for murder was arrested on Thursday, said the Sabine County Sheriff’s Office.

Matthew Edgar was detained around 8:30 p.m. by the US Marshals Service. He was taken to the Sabine County Jail to be sentenced by the court.

Edgar was on Texas Top 10 Most Wanted Fugitives list. He was convicted for the murder of 19-year-old Livye Lewis. Officials found her dead on Halloween in 2020.

According to an indictment, Edgar “intentionally, and knowingly” caused the death of Lewis by “discharging a rifle and striking her about the neck and upper body.”

Edgar did not show up on the third day of his murder trial, and he was out on bond. He was on the run since this incident in Jan. of 2022. Edgar was still found guilty of murder and sentenced to 99 years in prison.