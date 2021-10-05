Man dead after 1-vehicle crash in Upshur County

UPSHUR COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – One man is dead after a single-vehicle crash in Upshur County.

On Monday, around 6:11 p.m., DPS troopers responded to a fatal crash about 1.5 miles west of the city of Big Sandy in Upshur County.

Investigators determined that Colton Jones, 30, of Hawkins, was driving west on FM-2911 when he failed to drive in a single lane and slammed on his brakes causing his 1999 Chevrolet Silverado to spin out across the oncoming lane of travel and into the south side ditch.

His truck then struck concrete convert and rolled over.

Jones died at the scene and was taken to Croley Funeral Home in Gilmer.

DPS troopers said the crash remains under investigation.