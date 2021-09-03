Man dead after car catches on fire from hitting tree near Longview

GREGG COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – One man died after he drove off the road into a ditch and crashed his car into a tree that later caught on fire.
On Thursday, around 8:56 p.m. DPS troopers were called to a one-vehicle crash on FM 2751 around 6.3 miles northeast of Longview.
43-year-old John Stinson, of Longview was driving on FM 2751 when he drove off the roadway and into the ditch for an unknown reason, according to a release. Stinson hit a tree on the driver’s side causing the car to catch on fire and burn.
Stinson was declared deceased at the scene by Justice of the Peace, Precinct #2, Judge Tim Bryan. Stinson was taken to the Bigham Funeral Home in Longview.
DPS officials said the investigation is still on-going and that there is no other information at this time.
