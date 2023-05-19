PAYNE SPRINGS, Texas (KETK) – A man died after drowning in an East Texas lake, according to the Payne Springs Fire Department.

On Friday around 2 p.m., Payne Springs Fire Department responded to reports of a possible drowning in Enchanted Oaks. Officials said that it was reported that the man had been seen going under water and not returning to the surface.

When units arrived, they located the individual that was in the water attempting to find the drowning man in the area where he went under. Officials said two PSFR captains quickly entered the water and were able to locate the man at the bottom of the 7-foot lake.

According to the release, the divers brought the man to the sea wall and began doing CPR on the man until EMS arrived on the scene.

Officials said that the man was being transported to a local hospital by EMS with two firefighters on board but unfortunately did not survive.