LIVINGSTON, Texas (KETK) — A man from New Caney was found dead by Texas Game Wardens on Saturday after he drowned at Lake Livingston.

On Saturday, Aug. 12 around 8 p.m., Polk County Game Wardens got a call about a drowning at Lake Livingston close to Tigerville Park.

According to the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department, the victim was found using side scan sonar and recovered Sunday afternoon by Texas Game Wardens and Houston Police Department Dive Team. The victim was revealed to be a 37-year-old man from New Caney.