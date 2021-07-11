Man dead after motorcycle overturns in Angelina County

ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A motorcycle rider is dead after a crash in Angelina County.

DPS confirmed that 47-year-old Bryan Smith of Zavalla is dead after crashing Sunday afternoon on Roland Marshall Road, roughly three miles south of SH 63.

According to DPS, reports indicate that at around 3p.m., a 2001 Kawasaki motorcycle was traveling north when it drove off the roadway to the right and overturned. Smith died at the scene.

The crash is still under investigation.