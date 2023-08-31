HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A Cass County man is dead after an officer-involved shooting on Aug. 28 in East Texas.

According to DPS, around 10:30 p.m. a DPS trooper conducted a traffic stop on U.S. Highway 259 in Gregg County where the driver left leading to a pursuit.

The pursuit ended in Harrison County on FM Road 450, according to DPS, and the driver ran into a wooded area.

“There was an exchange of gunfire between the suspect and a Texas Department of Public Safety Trooper,” officials said. “The suspect continued into the wooded area and was pronounced deceased at the scene.”

The suspect was identified by DPS as John Stanford, 39 of Avinger, and the investigation is ongoing. DPS said there is no further information at this time.