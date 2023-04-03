LIVINGSTON, Texas (KETK) – A man was shot and killed by law enforcement on Sunday in Polk County, officials said.

According to a release from DPS, the shooting happened Sunday night in the 100 block of Pan American Drive in Livingston. Livingston police officers and Polk County deputies responded to a report of a man displaying a gun at that location.

“Upon arrival, officers located the suspect and gave commands, both in English and Spanish, for the suspect to drop the weapon,” per a DPS release. “The suspect then pointed the gun at the officers when he was shot by the first responders.”

Officers began lifesaving measures until emergency medical personnel arrived and took the man to a Livingston hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

He was identified as 66-year-old Jose Luis Hernandez from Livingston.

Texas Rangers are investigating this incident.