TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A 27-year-old man is dead after a pedestrian crash Wednesday night in Tyler.

According to Tyler police, officers responded to the scene in the 4100 block of Highway 31 W around 11:50 p.m. on report of a pedestrian crash.

Authorities said that upon arrival officers found a man dead at the scene. He was identified by police as David McKeethan Jr., 27 of Tyler. The driver of the car involved remained on the scene, according to police.

The crash remains under investigation.