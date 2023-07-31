HOPKINS COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A man is dead after a rollover crash three miles south of Pickton.

On Sunday around 2:09 p.m., DPS said while Stephen F. Sherman, 59, was driving a 2005 Chevrolet Silverado northbound on FM 269, the vehicle went off the roadway and hit a culvert which caused the vehicle to roll over and eject Sherman.

According to DPS’s preliminary report, the driver was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash. He was pronounced dead on the scene by Justice of the Peace Brad Cummings.