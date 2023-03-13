Lights and sirens are seen atop a patrol vehicle in this file photo. (Credit: Getty Images)

LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – One man is dead after a Sunday night shooting at the Cabbage Patch club in Lufkin.

Officials with the Angelina County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to the scene in the 400 block of Charlton Road around 3 a.m. and where they found a large number of people gathered at the nightclub and the dead man.

The man was identified as a resident from the Jasper area, and Sheriff Tom Selman said a lot of details are unknown at this time.

“This is an active investigation and anyone with information is asked to contact the Angelina County Sheriff’s Office,” officials said.