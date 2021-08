HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – One man is dead after a wreck in Henderson County early Thursday morning, DPS said.

Troopers were called to the scene at 5:27 a.m. where 42-year-old Anthony Chriss of Denton was pronounced dead.

DPS said that Chriss was driving a 2016 Freightliner east on US 175 in the outside lane when he drove off the roadway to the right and into a ditch. The vehicle hit several trees before coming to a stop.

The investigation is ongoing, according to DPS.