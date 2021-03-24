Man dies after being electrocuted while transporting feed to silos in Upshur County

UPSHUR COUNTY, Texas (KETK)- The Upshur County Sheriff’s Office launched an investigation on Wednesday after a burned body was found next to a feed truck near Diana, Texas.

The accidental death happened at 937 PR 1112 near Owl Road.

Deputies found the body of Quinton Mischon Lipscomb, 52, of Sulphur Springs.

They also noticed that an extension boom on the truck became tangled with high wires. This made investigators believe that the man was electrocuted.

Deputies also assume that the man was getting out of the truck after the vehicle struck the wires. This would provide an electrical pathway to the ground, the sheriff’s office wrote.

The land owner told law enforcement that the truck driver had previously brought feed to silos at the location many times.

Lipscomb’s next of kin has been notified.