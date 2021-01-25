Man dies after being hit by car in Henderson

HENDERSON, Texas (KETK) – A man was struck and killed by a car in 200 block of Highway 64 West in Henderson about 3:15 p.m. Monday.

The identity of the victim was not immediately released. He died at the scene, police said.

The man was hit by the driver of a Nissan who going west on the highway. The investigation into what happened was still going on Monday night.

