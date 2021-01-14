Man dies after being hit by an 18-wheeler in Deep East Texas crash

LIVINGSTON, Texas (KETK) – A man was killed Wednesday evening after being hit by an 18-wheeler in Deep East Texas.

According to DPS, an 18-wheeler was driving south at 6:20 p.m. on US HWY 59 about one mile north of Livingston.

The report stated that 54-year-old Robert Montgomery was trying to cross the street and ran into the path of the truck and was hit. The driver, 49-year-old Tyrone Freeman, of Sugarland, was not injured in the crash.

Montgomery was pronounced dead at the scene by a Polk County Justice of the Peace.