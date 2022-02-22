LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – A man died after he was hit by a pickup truck on Monday evening in Longview.

The Longview Police Department said that the crash happened around 8:30 p.m. in the 1900 block of Fourth Street.

The pickup was driving north on Fourth Street when it hit the man who was standing in the roadway, according to Longview PD.

The man was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries, and later died. The driver of the pickup was not injured.

This case remains under investigation by the PD Traffic Investigation Unit. If you have any information about this crash, please contact the Longview Police Department at (903) 237-1188.