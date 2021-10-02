Man dies after being hit by SUV in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KETK) – A 69-year-old man died after he was hit by a SUV on Friday night in Jacksonville.

Around 7:38 p.m., Jacksonville police and fire departments were dispatched to the 1000 block of South Jackson.

The pedestrian was identified as Thomas Reed, of Jacksonville. Reed was attempting to cross Jackson Street from the east to the west and was hit by a car driving north.

The vehicle was a 2011 Jeep Liberty driven by 26-year-old Thomas Hickman, of Jacksonville.

Hickman immediately stopped, as well as many bystanders who helped aid and called emergency services.

Hickman was not injured and there was no evidence of impairment of excessive speeding and no charges will be filed against Hickman, according to police.

Reed was taken to a local hospital in Jacksonville where he was pronounced dead.

