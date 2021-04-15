Man dies after being hit by vehicle in Longview on W. Loop 281

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK)- A man died after being struck by a vehicle in Longview near W. Loop 281.

Longview Police Officers were called on Thursday around 3:56 a.m. due to an “accident with injuries.” They arrived at the 3900 block of W. Loop 281.

Law enforcement found 47-year-old George Stoker on the ground and in front of a car. Officials believe he was possibly struck by the vehicle.

Stoker was then taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. He passed away due to his injuries.

Police detained the driver of the car for questioning, officials said.

The incident is still being investigated by detectives, and the parities involved have been interviewed.

People are encouraged to contact Longview Police with any information at 903-237-1170 or Gregg County Crime Stoppers at 903-236-STOP(7867) or online at greggcountycrimestoppers.org.