RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — One person is dead after a crash in Rusk County on Thursday morning.

The wreck happened on SH 322, about five miles north of Lakeport around 5:41 a.m., according to Texas DPS.

A preliminary DPS investigation found that a 2015 Kia Forte was traveling north on SH 322 while a 2017 Kia Rio was traveling south on SH 322. According to DPS, the Forte crossed into the southbound lane and struck the Rio.

The driver of the Forte, Jorge Rubio, 36, of Jacksonville, was dead at the scene.

The driver of the Rio was taken to a Tyler hospital.