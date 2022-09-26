Lights and sirens are seen atop a patrol vehicle in this file photo. (Credit: Getty Images)

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A man died after a two vehicles were involved in a head-on crash in Smith County, said DPS.

The wreck took place on Saturday, Sept. 24 around 2:30 a.m. on State Highway 155 North about one mile north of Winona.

A 2004 Chevrolet Tahoe was heading south on SH 155, while a 2010 Nissan 370Z was traveling north on the highway. The driver of the Tahoe moved onto the wrong side of the road and crashed head on with the Nissan, said DPS.

The driver of the Nissan, Eric C. Elitel, 53, of Big Sandy was pronounced dead at the scene. Darrell T. Lewis, 21, of Tyler was driving the Tahoe and suffered incapacitating injuries. He was transported to a hospital in Louisiana.